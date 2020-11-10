Nashville housing market continues to reach historic numbers, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville housing market continues to reach historic numbers, according to a report by Greater Nashville REALTORS®.

The report states there were 4,364 home closings for the month of October, a figure up 17-percent from the 3m742 closings reported for the same period last year.

Much of the influx in home sales stems from more and more companies who continue to expand their work from home policies. Consumers who have the option are leaving larger cities to find more affordable options. The greater Nashville area has many amenities of larger cities and more affordable housing options in some areas. Pending sales also continue to remain strong, which sets the stage for next month. Kristy Hairston, Greater Nashville REALTORS® president

The report also states there were 3,819 sales pending at the end of October, compared to the 3,127 pen ding sales at this time in 2019. The average time on the market for a single-family home was 25 days.

Inventory at the end of October was 7,457, down from 11,435 in October 2019.

Courtesy: Greater Nashville REALTORS®

“Inventory continues to remain low across the region in residential housing. Residents navigating remote working and learning may cause additional delays with new homes coming on the market as the primary focus is on successfully working from home. It’s critical for buyers in this market to come to the table with the best possible offer and prepare themselves for multiple offers,” added Hairston.

The data collected for this release represents nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

