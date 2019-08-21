Nashville hosts largest International Associate of Firefighters Conference to date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters and first responders from all across the country and Canada traveled to Nashville this week to hone their skills and train on ways to better serve their communities.

More than 1,200 firefighters and EMS personnel are learning new skills as part of the International Association of Firefighters John P. Redmond Health and Safety Symposium/Dominick F. Barbera EMS Conference.

The conference takes place every two years with this year being the largest one to date.

First responders are training on topics including: opioids, active shooter situations, fire ground survival, suicide prevention and wildfire recovery.

Organizers said there is also a focus on the mental and physical health of firefighters and first responders. including on topics such as cancer and suicide prevention.