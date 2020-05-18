Nashville high schooler born in a car, graduates in a car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hazel Mae Perkins Mueller graduated from Hillsboro High School Sunday, in the same way, she was born, in a car.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Hillsboro seniors graduated in a drive-thru ceremony.

The back of Hazel’s car read: ‘Born in a car 11/2001, graduating in a car 5/17/2020.’

Her mom, Audrey Perkins Mueller gave birth to her in East Nashville on the corner of 11th and Fatherland Street in 2001. She tells News 2 they were trying to get into the Vanderbilt midwife birthing center on 10th Street, but she says the midwife wasn’t there.

She and her mother parked the car at a gas station on 11th and her mom went to call 911 at a pay phone.

That’s when she ended up giving birth to Hazel in the car.

Eighteen years later, Hazel said her graduation was weird, but fitting. She adds, now she’ll have to do a drive-thru wedding.