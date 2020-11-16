Nashville gang member sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man convicted of drug distribution and firearms charges in 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Friday, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The release states 38-year-old Lorenzo Shelton was convicted in September of 2019 following a four-day trial for: possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Shelton is a high-ranking member of the Rollin’ 40s Gang. He was on parole for previous drug-related crimes in August of 2016 when officers surprised him at his home on Tillman Lane in Nashville.

When officers searched his room, they found 165 grams of heroin and other items suggestive of drug trafficking. They also found a loaded sawed-off shotgun and another shotgun inside the house as well as $11,000 dollars in the trunk of Shelton’s rental car.

This investigation led officers to a second address of Shelton’s on Chesapeake Drive in Nashville. There, officers found 90 grams of heroin, a loaded pistol and $51,000 dollars in cash.

After being convicted, Shelton was returned to the state’s custody to await sentencing. Just ten days later, agents received information that Shelter used a cell phone to call into a Rollin’ 40s Gang member meeting to solicit the assassination of the federal prosecutor and ATF agent who brought the charges onto him.

The U.S. Marshals service opened an investigation and requested state correctional officers to search Shelton’s cell for the phone. When an officer tried to get the phone, Shelton assaulted the officer and destroyed the phone. During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Eli J. Richardson ruled this conduct to be obstruction of justice.

Shelton was sentenced to thirty years in federal prison.