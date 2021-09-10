Nashville funeral home owner warns of increased business due to COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 13,700 Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. And after a summer lull, Gale Robinson owner of Phillips-Robinson funeral home says business has picked up again.

I see it first hand pretty much every other day,” said Robinson. “In the last three weeks, we have handled eight COVID deaths.”

While some days require more work than others, overall the last year-and-a-half has kept him busier than he’d ever anticipated.

“There are days where there are 2, 3, 4 – Last year we served more families than we had in the past 10 years.”

In a time when hospitals are nearing, or in some cases, at capacity Robinson says it’s not uncommon to make several trips to the hospital daily to transport bodies. “I foresee the next few months, we’re going to see a lot more, sadly.”

And recently, Robinson had noticed a new trend. People requiring his services are getting younger and younger. “Last year, the COVID deaths that we saw were mostly in the elderly people. Here in the last eight days [we saw] a 60-year-old and a 37-year-old.”

Surrounded by death, he’s surprised some people still don’t take the virus seriously.

“It baffles me,” Robinson said, “This is a serious, serious pandemic. People are dying from [COVID].”