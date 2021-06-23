Nashville Fourth of July celebrations ‘bigger and better’ in 2021 after being cancelled last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One year after Nashville’s Fourth of July fireworks were cancelled because of the pandemic, things are looking brighter.

Organizers say the 2021 “Let Freedom Ring!” celebration will be bigger and better than ever.

“Bigger weekend, pent up demand, bigger fireworks, bigger talent? A recipe for a really crowded day,” President of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp Butch Spyridon said.

Spyridon said last year he was naively optimistic that things were heading in a good direction, but the year was full of unexpected twists and turns.

“We had ordered fireworks, it was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, so we were going to try to go pretty big,” Spyridon said. “And then it was just like pull the plug. Nope, not going to happen.”

The service industry took the biggest hit by the last-minute cancellation, between not making profits and ordering food and alcohol in preparation for the annual event.

“It would have been a $20 million direct visitor spend for Nashville. Not only did we not make the $20 million but we lost money, our partners lost money on things they purchased and couldn’t sell. Double hit for them last year,” Spyridon said.

But one year later, the industry is ready to get back to what the Fourth of July should be. Busy.

“I think we’re very hungry for it. We are a service industry town that’s what we do, that’s what we do on Broadway. So yeah, how could we not be excited to get back to that?” TC Restaurant Group Director of Marketing Adriana Orsini said.

Spyridon said while a lot has changed since last year, he’s looking forward to seeing smiling faces for Nashville’s biggest event in 15 months.

“Both could render me speechless. Last year it was a very sad to think and look and go ‘where are we?’ and ‘how long is it going to take?’ And this year it will be a speechless moment of pride,” Spyridon said.

The “Let Freedom Sing” fireworks spectacular airs on News 2 Sunday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m.