Nashville food truck burglary suspect arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have taken a man into custody who they said burglarized a food truck last month in South Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video captured Esteban Perez, 23, going in through a window of the Taqueria Express food truck. Police said he then took $267 and a cell phone.

The food truck is located on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, near K&S World Market. An image taken from surveillance video helped to identify Perez, who officials said had a previous arrest for burglary at the same location in 2019 and was a known offender in the area.

Police said they spotted Perez wearing the same jacket and backpack he wore in the food truck burglary surveillance video. He was arrested shortly after.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss