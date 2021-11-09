Nashville food truck burglary suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have taken a man into custody who they said burglarized a food truck last month in South Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video captured Esteban Perez, 23, going in through a window of the Taqueria Express food truck. Police said he then took $267 and a cell phone.

The food truck is located on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, near K&S World Market. An image taken from surveillance video helped to identify Perez, who officials said had a previous arrest for burglary at the same location in 2019 and was a known offender in the area.

Police said they spotted Perez wearing the same jacket and backpack he wore in the food truck burglary surveillance video. He was arrested shortly after.