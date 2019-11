NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department is investigating a house on Ewing Drive.

According to reports, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 373 Ewing Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The home was vacant and is known to frequent homeless people inside.



According to authorities, NFD conducted a second search throughout the house in efforts to make sure no one was inside.

The house is a total loss.

The investigation is ongoing.