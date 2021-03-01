Nashville firefighter’s home destroyed by fire, Titans’ Derrick Henry surprises him with check

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans running back Derrick Henry surprised a Nashville firefighter with $15,000 after losing his home to a fire in Dickson County.

Nashville Firefighter Jeremy Taylor is a Titans season ticket member who lost his home in White Bluff in late January after a fire destroyed it.

Taylor had just moved into the home with his wife and four daughters. They were not in the house at the time of the fire.

Henry saw a tweet about the tragedy and decided to step in with a check from Henry’s foundation, Two All, and a contribution from Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

“I saw the tweet and I was just touched by it, losing a home is such a tragic occurrence,” Henry said. “Not only did I see the tweet, but I saw that he was a Titans fan and also a first responder. Nashville has been through so much as a community – the tornado, the pandemic going on, and then the Christmas bombing. I just wanted to be able to help someone in need and someone who has been helping everyone else throughout this pandemic.

“I was just touched by what I had seen about Jeremy and his family on Twitter and just wanted to do anything I could to help them. Just touched by his family and wanted to help Jeremy in his own time of need.”