Nashville firefighter’s car stolen on 9/11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sting of car crimes has hit fire stations and fire facilities across Metro Nashville.

Officials tell News 2 there have been at least four cases of car break-ins, robberies, and damage to cars in the last month.

“The Nashville Fire Department has seen a recent spike in vehicle break-ins belonging to Fire Department personnel. In the past month, there have been at least four fire facilities where break-ins and damages have occurred, including 2 vehicles at NFD Headquarters,” said Kendra Loney, Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer.

The latest incident occurred on September 11. A firefighter reported her Toyota Camry stolen from the fire station on Centennial Blvd in the Nations.

“She has just finished a call and had gone inside,” said Ricky Bailey, a friend of the firefighter. “She was getting ready to leave for the day or early Sunday morning. She could not find her car and thought that maybe her colleagues had moved it as a joke. Turns out, someone had stolen her car.”

The firefighter victimized in this case does not want to share her identity due to safety concerns. Friends say she is now left without transportation. Insurance will not pay for a rental car until her car is found.

“Her schedule as a firefighter has her coming in early in the morning. She doesn’t live on the same side of town as where she works, so trying to get transportation to work and from work has been difficult,” said Bailey.

To make matters worse, the case occurred on September 11, an already emotional day of remembrance for first responders.

“The fact that it happened on 9/11 while she’s out serving the community. That’s just difficult,” said Bailey. “She mentioned when firefighters have calls, that’s kind of what thieves look for…the sound goes off at the fire station. They know the fire department is gone and that’s their opportunity to strike.”

Fire officials do not yet know if the four cases are related. They say all cases have been reported to MNPD for investigation.