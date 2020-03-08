Nashville Fire urges homeowners to call 311 before rain moves in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department urges residents who have damage to their homes or businesses are urged to secure damaged windows and roofs before forecasted rain arrives next week.

According to the National Weather Service rain arriving in the Nashville-Davidson County area on the evening of Monday, March 9, 2020. The seven-day forecast shows rain through the end of the week.

Residents who have damage to their roofs, windows or walls are urged to secure their homes to keep the rain out of their homes.

If you need a tarp for your roof or other materials to help secure your home, please call 311 for assistance.

Operators will assist residents to get the supplies and help they need to secure their homes before the inclement weather arrives in the area.

For additional information, residents can use hubNashville by calling 311, downloading the hubNashville app, or visiting hub.nashville.gov.