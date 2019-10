ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are investigating after a body was recovered from Percy Priest Lake Tuesday evening.

The body was found at Four Corners Marina around 6 p.m.

According to Joseph Pleasant with the Nashville Fire Department, crews recovered the body and have turned the investigation over to Metro and the Medical Examiners Office.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.