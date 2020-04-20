Nashville Fire investigators search for several arson suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department investigators said they’re searching for several arson suspects.

They said this is in connection to a fire that happened Monday at 12 Trimble Street.

Crews said the fire was inside of a vacant home. Witnesses stated they saw multiple male and female suspects jumping out of a window and leaving the scene near Claiborne Street.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set and found that multiple fires were set throughout the home.

Anyone with information can call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Cash awards are offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.