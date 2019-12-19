Nashville Fire Department responds to multiple people sick at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department’s HazMat team is responding to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison as multiple people are sick from an unknown substance.

The department is working with Vanderbilt Medical Center to treat those impacted.

(Courtesy of the Nashville Fire Department)

According to NFD, there will be precautions to ensure the patients arriving do not contaminate the emergency room.

Authorities say there are currently three people who are being decontaminated for exposure to an undetermined substance.

We have HazMat crews responding to Vanderbilt also to make sure the patients arriving do not contaminate the emergency room. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 19, 2019

We are on scene inside the prison preparing to deploy our HazMat team to test the substance. The patients transported went in a TDOC van not an NFD Medic Unit. pic.twitter.com/fj6iNfqmaa — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 19, 2019

According to TDOT, earlier today an inmate at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution experienced a medical event. A short time after an employee experienced an unrelated medical issue. There is no obvious cause or substance detected at this point, however, we contacted the Metro-Nashville fire department hazmat unit out of an abundance of caution.

We have entered the facility and determined no substance found. The patient at Vanderbilt is being treated. We will be terminating our command directly. pic.twitter.com/f4PTjDZIs3 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 19, 2019

After an investigation inside of the Riverbend Institution, officials with the NFD determined there was no substance found.

