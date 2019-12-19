Nashville Fire Department responds to multiple people sick at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department’s HazMat team is responding to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison as multiple people are sick from an unknown substance.

The department is working with Vanderbilt Medical Center to treat those impacted.

(Courtesy of the Nashville Fire Department)

According to NFD, there will be precautions to ensure the patients arriving do not contaminate the emergency room.

Authorities say there are currently three people who are being decontaminated for exposure to an undetermined substance.

According to TDOT, earlier today an inmate at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution experienced a medical event. A short time after an employee experienced an unrelated medical issue. There is no obvious cause or substance detected at this point, however, we contacted the Metro-Nashville fire department hazmat unit out of an abundance of caution.

After an investigation inside of the Riverbend Institution, officials with the NFD determined there was no substance found.

News 2 will have more on this story both on-air and online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar