Nashville Fire Department responds to cooking fire, 2-year-old sent to Vanderbilt with burns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department was called to a fire at an apartment complex on Ocala Drive Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the cause of the fire was from cooking. The call came in around 5:15 p.m.

A 2-year-old and a 25-year-old were rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center with burns.

The department tweeted about the importance of safety while cooking.

Year old and one adult to @VUMChealth with burns. Luckily both should be fine. #FireSafety #NFDin2020 pic.twitter.com/lfZORUSsu0 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 12, 2020

