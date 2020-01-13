Nashville Fire Department responds to cooking fire, 2-year-old sent to Vanderbilt with burns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department was called to a fire at an apartment complex on Ocala Drive Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the cause of the fire was from cooking. The call came in around 5:15 p.m.

A 2-year-old and a 25-year-old were rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center with burns.

The department tweeted about the importance of safety while cooking.

