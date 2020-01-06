Nashville Fire Department responds to 126,000 calls for service in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Nashville Fire Department had a busy 2019.

NFD received more than 126,500 calls for service for incidents during the year. That is compared to just more than 120,300 in 2018.

That’s a five percent increase year over year. During 2019, NFD also had a large increase in fire responses.

For example, one incident is a call at 63 Hermitage Avenue. However, response counts all the apparatus that responds to that incident.

One incident can have multiple apparatus responses. In 2019, there were 11,300 responses to fire incidents compared to around 8,600 responses to incidents in 2018.

That is a 31 percent increase. The EMS division made 121,400 responses to incidents compared to 115,000 in 2018. That is a five percent increase.