NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a man died in an overnight fire inside a camper.

Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Cummings Court overnight. Metro police identified the man as 47-year-old Michael Sean Carroll.

At this point, the circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown.

No other information was released.

