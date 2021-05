NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out in Madison Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the Charter Village Apartments in the 300 block just after 8:30 p.m. Emergency officials asked the public to avoid the area, if possible.

Crews are at 333 Rio Vista working an apartment fire. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ROVMjVREM1 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 13, 2021

NFD posted a video to Twitter showing fire damage to the second floor of the building.

News 2 has reached out to learn more information.