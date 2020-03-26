1  of  35
Nashville Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department confirms an employee in the Logistics Division tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the employee recently traveled to visit family and felt ill upon his return to Nashville. The employee has not been to work in a week and called in-sick Monday before testing positive to COVID-19. The employee is recovering at home.

Officials say the NFD employee did not have interactions with patients or respond to active fire scenes. The employee also did not interact with field personnel.

Nashville Fire Department employees have taken precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak which include increased use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and checking our personnel’s temperatures.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

