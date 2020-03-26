Nashville Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department confirms an employee in the Logistics Division tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the employee recently traveled to visit family and felt ill upon his return to Nashville. The employee has not been to work in a week and called in-sick Monday before testing positive to COVID-19. The employee is recovering at home.



Officials say the NFD employee did not have interactions with patients or respond to active fire scenes. The employee also did not interact with field personnel.

Nashville Fire Department employees have taken precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak which include increased use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and checking our personnel’s temperatures.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

