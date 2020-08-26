Nashville Fire Department deploys team to Louisiana to aid in rescue efforts for Hurricane Laura

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is sending a team to Louisiana to aid in search and rescue efforts due to Hurricane Laura.

The storm is set to make landfall on August 27, 2020.

Hurricane Laura is forecasted to make landfall as a category 4 storm along the Texas-Louisiana Border on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Members of the NFD Swift Water Rescue Team, NFD Urban Search and Rescue Team and a NFD Medic Unit will deploy to Louisiana along with personnel from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Williamson County Communications, Brentwood Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire Department.

We are watching along with the rest of the country the approach of Hurricane Laura toward the Gulf Coast. TEMA let us know our specialized Swift Water Rescue teams and USAR teams would be needed and as always we did not hesitate to do all we can to help people impacted by this powerful storm. When we were hit by the deadly March tornado we had help from across the country in the aftermath. We are glad to offer the same support to our neighbors in the path of this storm. Director Chief William Swann

The team of 36 is taking several tools and equipment with them to use during response efforts.

