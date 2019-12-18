Nashville Fire Department continues search for man who jumped into Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department continue the search after a woman witnessed a man jump from the Woodland Street bridge into the Cumberland River.

Officials say the water current is too strong to safely deploy divers at this time. However, Boat 22 continues to search.

The search is ongoing.

