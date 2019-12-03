Nashville Fire Department closing fire station due to building issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department announced Tuesday that they would be closing Fire Station #2 on Friday.

NFD Spokesperson Joseph Pleasant said in a release the fire station, located at 500 Second Avenue South, was closing down due to building and mechanical issues. He said the station was built in 1974 and is one of the city’s oldest fire stations.

According to a release, personnel at Station #2 will be working out of three different stations while the department works with Metro General Services and Mayor John Cooper’s office on building a new state of the art Station #2.

Personnel assigned to Engine 2 and Medic 2 will relocate to Fire Station #9 located at 601 Second Avenue South.

Personnel assigned to Rescue 2 will relocate to Fire Station #5 located at 1101 8 th Avenue South.

Avenue South. Personnel assigned to Tower 2 will relocate to Fire Station #11 located at 1745 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

NFD says the temporary locations allow personnel to be able to reach core downtown territory.

“Our top priority is the safety of our personnel and the people of Davidson County,” Director Chief William Swann said. “In its current state Fire Station #2’s building was no longer able to support our operational needs.”

NFD says they will keep the public updated on the progress of building a new Fire Station #2.