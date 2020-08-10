Nashville Fire Department captain demoted to firefighter following posts on social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A captain with the Nashville Fire Department is being demoted following questionable posts on social media, according to Director Chief William Swann.

Swann released a statement explaining that Tracy Turner would be demoted from captain to firefighter and be required to take sensitivity training.

Statement from Director Chief William Swann:

“Every member of the Nashville Fire Department is an ambassador for our department to the residents and visitors we serve. The social media posts made by Captain Tracy Turner do not represent the core values of our department. Anything that calls into question the ability of our department to serve everyone without prejudice or bias will be addressed and when needed discipline will be administered. I met with Captain Turner Monday morning and informed him of his demotion from Captain to Firefighter. He will be required to take sensitivity training and training on how social media activity impacts the community we serve. We have the utmost respect for every person we serve without regard to their sex, race, ethnicity, gender identity, religious beliefs or sexual orientation.” Director Chief William Swann

One of the posts said, “If all white people can be guilty for slavery because of a few plantation owners… then black people get to share the same guilt. There were Black plantation owners as well. So if all whites are guilty so are blacks.”

As part of this demotion, Swann said Turner’s work assignments will be determined by the Fire Operations Chief for two years.

