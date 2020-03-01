Nashville Fire Department battles heavy flames at Hermitage apartment complex

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department is battling a heavy fire at an apartment complex in Hermitage.

According to reports, crews were called to the scene at the Highlands at the Lake Apartment complex at 7:25 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived they saw heavy flames and smoke visible.

Multiple backup units were called to the scene to help control the fire.

Authorities say about 50 people live in the building that caught fire inside of the complex. One person was transported due to smoke inhalation One dog was rescued from the third floor and given oxygen. No injures were reported.

The Nashville Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area. They have to cut powerlines to the complex for safety purposes. The Red Cross has also been notified.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

