NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was taken into custody Wednesday night for a felony drug offense.

On Aug. 23, 2021, police said they were called to the Waterford Landing Apartments located at 3901 Old Hickory Boulevard for a vehicle crash and found Tony Scoggin, 23, unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Scoggin was then taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for evaluation due to a potential medical issue sustained prior to the accident.

According to a warrant, when police checked the vehicle, they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, 70.4 grams of marijuana, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crack cocaine rocks, 65 Xanax bars, 28 ecstasy pills, and a digital scale.

When police checked Scoggin’s criminal record, they said it showed he was a convicted felon.

Scoggin is now faced with eight different charges.