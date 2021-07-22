Nashville FedEx employee accused of stealing $20K in gift cards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville FedEx employee has been charged after investigators said he stole a package containing 40 gift cards valued at $20,000.

An arrest warrant states a tracking number on the package, which was mailed at the end of March from a location on Kraft Drive, showed it was picked up by FedEx, but was never scanned at another location.

Aric Cason was a FedEx employee with access to the package while it was at the facility on Athens Way, according to the police report.

Detectives said they obtained surveillance video that showed the 35-year-old using the gift cards at multiple locations.

Nearly $6,700 of the $20,000 had been used, when the cards were deactivated, the warrant reveals.

When Cason was questioned, police said he explained it must have been a “mix up” with his own credit card.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Thursday morning on a charge of felony theft. He was released a short time later on a $7,500 bond.

A booking photo for Cason was not immediately released by law enforcement.