Nashville Farmers’ Market opening drive-thru market on Saturday mornings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local farmers are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Nashville Farmers’ Market is working to make sure the community still has access to farm-fresh food and products.



Although Nashville Mayor John Cooper deemed farmers’ markets an essential business in his “safer at home” order, the market decided to close to the public as a precaution through April 3rd.



Since more than 200 small businesses are hurting from the closure, the market’s website has a list of contact information for dozens of their vendors. Customers can call or email them to purchase goods, arrange the delivery or meet them in the market’s parking lot to pick up orders.



To help farmers continue to thrive during the pandemic, Saturday, March 28th will be their first drive-thru experience.



“We know that there is a significant problem with hunger in our community,” said Tasha Kennard, Executive Director of the market. “25% of our shoppers use SNAP benefits, so we know that it’s important to keep this food available and it’s not just important to them, but important to the farmers.”



The drive-thru will be hosted every Saturday through April from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can pre-order products or just shop when you arrive from your car.



Farmers and vendors will undergo wellness checks before they open for business and will be wearing gloves at all times in order to follow the CDC and local health department guidelines, according to the farmers’ market.

