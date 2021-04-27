Nashville faith leaders to host COVID-19 vaccine info session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville faith leaders want to help clear up any lingering confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine and will host a virtual information session Tuesday night.

The 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church is hosting the faith community intervention at 6 p.m.

The goal is to get questions about the vaccine answered and dispel many of the myths that are out there.

Reverend Antoni Sinkfield of Payne Chapel AME Church is organizing the virtual forum.

“We could play a pivotal role from the standpoint of being informed ourselves, and because we are trusted by our constituency taking that information to them so that they not only can hear it from the scientific voice but also the voices they trust. They have entrusted their faith to us, they have entrusted their spiritual development to us,” explained Rev. Sinkfield.

The event is expected to last about 90 minutes. Click here to participate.