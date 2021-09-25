Nashville faith leader dedicates birthday celebration to Kroger shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, community activist and long-time religious leader Reverend Enoch Fuzz dedicated his birthday to remembering the victims of the Collierville Kroger shooting.

Rev. Fuzz started his 66th birthday celebration with a prayer for Collierville, remarks from Mayor John Cooper, and a moment of silence.

“We all dream of an America that gets beyond that kind of violence and we pray to make that happen,” Cooper said.

The Collierville has a special meaning to the Reverend. Down the street from the Kroger is the church where he preached in his early days of ministry, and even led revival efforts at the grocery store. In addition, the house he grew up in and his elementary school were all within a mile of the Kroger.

“That’s very close to home and I said we’re going to pray for them because that’s what they asked us to do,” said Rev. Fuzz, pastor at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. “There are a lot of hurting people, so the good people have got to step up and help the hurting people.”

The celebration took place at the Elliston Place Soda Shop on Church Street.