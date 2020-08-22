Nashville Fairgrounds launches virtual flea market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, the Nashville Fairgrounds debuted its virtual platform for the Nashville Flea Market.

Since March and the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Fairgrounds facilities have been used as overflow shelter for some of the homeless population in the Metro area.

“The last Flea Market we had was in February, so you can imagine how much they want to get back in there. So we have a large group of vendors and customers that are happy that they’ll be able to go to this virtual flea market website and find their favorite vendor, and purchase the things that they want.”

For Kelli Monday, owner of The SWAT boutique, the virtual flea market is welcome news.

“I think it’s very important, to keep the awareness of these small businesses. I mean we’re all small, local businesses,” Monday said.

Monday has sold her clothing items at the flea market since 2016, this is the first year where she hasn’t utilized the facilities, regularly.

“I understand why they’re not having the market but …my truck hasn’t been out all year, to be quite honest. The festivals, the flea market has been shut down and it has taken a huge hit to the SWAT truck.”

SWAT truck stands for “Style With a Twist”.

“It’s their livelihood, it is the way that they pay their bills – so it’s important that we continue to help them do that and be a service to our vendors,” said Wallace.

The virtual flea market gives users direct access to stores to boutiques like the swat truck and others.

Wallace told News 2 that the new website is a way to get money moving after both the Fairgrounds and the vendors have seen losses in revenue.

“A lot of people use Amazon, a lot of people use a lot of different ways to get things,” Wallance said. “They shop online so how about doing a flea market online and see how it works.”

