Nashville Emergnecy Management urges public to watch out for parking in impacted area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is urging people who are helping with storm recovery to watch where you park in impacted neighborhoods.

Emergency Management is advising the public to be safe throughout the relief effort as Middle Tennessee continues to be revived after the devastating tornadoes that struck the area Tuesday.

According to reports, cars blocking the road or parked in a way that restricts traffic is causing larger vehicles, such as public works trucks from accessing damaged areas. These large vehicles are in use to remove large amounts of debris.

The Nashville Electric Service issued a similar but separate alert for their crews as they deploy bucket trucks and other large vehicles to restore power around the area.

Public Works trucks also want the public to be mindful of walking in the roadway. The large vehicles are having issues driving through passable areas because of pedestrian traffic.



