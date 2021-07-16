Nashville driver accused of striking adults with car, attempting to take child from vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been arrested in Nashville on an attempted kidnapping charge after investigators said she hit three people with her vehicle, then tried to take a child from the backseat of their car.

A warrant states the victims were leaving a laundromat on Clarksville Pike on July 10, when Ciara Flagg, who was driving a Kia Soul, swerved in front of them, almost slamming head-on into their car.

Flagg got out of her vehicle and told the victims she was drunk, according to the police report.

The victims reportedly “exchanged words” with Flagg, then drove off, as she followed them, eventually slamming into an SUV.

Police said the victims got out of their car to speak with the people in the SUV, leading to an argument with Flagg. At one point, officers said Flagg pointed to a juvenile in the backseat of the victims’ car and stated, “you ain’t his momma.”

Flagg walked up to the victims’ vehicle and tried to open the door to get to the juvenile, who held it shut to keep the suspect from getting in, according to investigators.

The warrant states the victims got back into their car and drove off toward Church Street, as Flagg rammed their vehicle twice. She also claimed she had a gun and pointed an unknown black object at the victims, as she screamed “gimme my son” and “bring him to Dodge City,” the police report alleges.

Police said the victims and Flagg drove to a parking lot on 26th Avenue North. The adults got out of their car and officers said cell phone video showed Flagg punch the juvenile’s mother in the face and head multiple times, then pull her hair.

The victims drove off, as Flagg followed them to Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard and Buchanan Street, where she rammed their vehicle for a third time, according to the warrant.

The police report alleges Flagg followed the victims to John Early Magnet Middle School on Cass Street, where she again attempted to open the door to get to the juvenile.

The victims said they thought the woman said her name was “Cierra,” investigators revealed.

The warrant states the victims drove back to the location on 26th Avenue North, where the three adults got out of their vehicle. A surveillance camera showed Flagg drive into the parking lot and strike all three adults with her vehicle, then ram their car for a fourth time, according to the police report.

All three victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of various injuries, while the juveniles in the vehicle were not hurt.

Officers said Flagg then drove to the North police precinct, where she left her vehicle with her debit card inside.

Each victim was able to positively identify Flagg in a photo line-up, investigators said.

Flagg, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon on nine charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and vandalism.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

A booking photo for Flagg was not immediately released by law enforcement.