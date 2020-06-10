Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening June 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As things continue to reopen in phases across Tennessee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District said they’re reopening some recreational areas.

Officials report all USACE-operated swimming areas and group picnic shelters at Nashville District Lakes in Tennessee will reopen on June 12.

Group picnic shelters will enforce social distancing rules, limiting the number of people who can gather in these spaces.

You should:

Honor the 6-foot social distance rule

Stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms

Keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette

Always wear a life jacket when near the water

This applies to all USACE-managed recreation areas located within the State of Tennessee including those at:

Lake Barkley

Cheatham Lake

J. Percy Priest Lake

Old Hickory Lake

Cordell Hull Lake

Center Hill Lake

Dale Hollow Lake

For a full list, click here.

