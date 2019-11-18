Nashville developer gives back to the community with home sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One in eight people in Middle Tennessee are food insecure, meaning, they’re unsure where or when they’ll get their next meal.

In total– that makes up 346,050 people.

Thankfully, the community is backing those in need, by donating to food banks like Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Those donations come from hundreds of partner agencies, one of which is Red Seal Homes.

Just West of the Nations at Vernon and James avenues, a 58 townhome development, called 2AVES, is in progress. This development is one of three Red Seal Homes properties– one of which is in Charlotte Park (2AVES), one in City Heights and another in Wedgewood Houston.

Red Seal Homes will soon deliver 150-200 homes to Metro Nashville, which means more food for local families.

That’s because every time Red Seal Homes sells a property, they’re going to be donating the equivalent to two food pantries to people in need.

“It’s something I’ve been passionate about for a long time being a native Nashvillian, Second Harvest is something I’ve grown up with,” Becca Cunningham said, an area sales manager with Red Seal Homes.

The Red Seal Team is doing more than just writing a check– they’re volunteering their time by sorting food.

“That’s a win, win for us,” Dick Brown with Second Harvest Food Bank said.

Recently, the Red Seal Homes team went to Second Harvest to sort more than 10,000 pounds of food, translating to 12,000+ meals.

​​”We can go out and buy a meal whenever we want but some people don’t have that choice because they’re lacking funds at that time,” Brown said.

Second Harvest Food Bank serves 46 counties in Tennessee and distributed 35,000,000 pounds of food in 2019.

For every $1 donated, Second Harvest provides four meals to those in need.

To donate, click here.