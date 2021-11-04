Nashville Design Week brings creatives to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is a city filled with creators and entrepreneurs, which is exactly why this week is a big one in our city. “Nashville Design Week” is underway right now, and people from all different fields are coming together for seminars, some virtual, some in-person.

The week’s purpose is to bring together creatives to collaborate, learn and promote design in Nashville. For people looking for a new job or to network, this could also be an opportunity to meet with people from several different industries.

“The whole point of it is to really promote and elevate Nashville’s design community, we want to educate our community. But we also want to promote collaboration. So my favorite thing about Nashville Design Week is, the goal is to get designers in the room that wouldn’t normally interact with one another,” said Ann Katherine Vitti, the Director of Communications for Nashville Design Week. “We want to get chefs in the same room as architects, and lighting design crews in the same room as city planners. So it’s all about cross-promoting in any form of design. Our goal is to really help the world and like our community see Nashville for more than just, you know, what people typically think of it, because there’s a really big design community here.”

NDW lasts until Friday Nov. 5. For a full list of events and seminars and to register, go to NashvilleDesignWeek.org. All ticket sales benefit the NDW’s non-profit.

“It really is to educate and collaborate and promote design in the city. We always hope at the end of the week, people feel like they’ve met somebody new or a new opportunity has come out of it. We always love to hear that I met so and so at “Nashville Design Week,” and now we’re collaborating on this restaurant or this art project,” said Vitti. You don’t have to be a designer to attend by any means, if there’s a topic of design, or you just love art, this is the time to come and meet those people and connect.”

To attend in-person, you must show a negative test or proof of vaccination.