Nashville Crime Stoppers to host annual Shred-It event at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nashville Crime Stoppers is once again giving people the chance to shred old personal papers and documents.

The annual Shred-It Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

The unwanted papers and documents will be destroyed by a Shred-It high-speed shredder and recycled.

A $5 per box donation will benefit Nashville Crime Stoppers Inc. The Metro police department’s Auto Theft Unit will be on site to do VIN number etching.

The VIN etching puts your VIN number on the windows of your car and is used as an anti-theft deterrent. Etchings will be performed with a suggested $10 donation to Nashville Crime Stoppers.

The event will also have a disposal on site for getting rid of old or unwanted prescription medications.

You can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers anytime by calling 615-74-CRIME or online.

News 2 is an official partner of Nashville Crime Stoppers.