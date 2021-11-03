Nashville COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers to begin fall, winter hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Beginning Monday, November 8, Nashville’s COVID-19 Assessment Centers will operate from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management says the new hours are due to temperatures getting colder. and the end of Daylight-Saving Time, which takes effect Sunday, November 7.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at both assessment centers are free to the public; no appointments are necessary and walk-ups are accepted. Both tests and vaccines are offered at both sites.

The assessment centers are located at the following locations:

Former Kmart: 2491 Murfreesboro Pike – Nashville, TN 37217

28th Avenue North Site: 350 28th Avenue North – Nashville, TN 37217

The assessment centers will be closed on the following holidays:

Veteran’s Day – November 11 th (Thursday)

(Thursday) Thanksgiving Day – November 25 th (Thursday)

(Thursday) Day After Thanksgiving – November 26 th (Friday)

(Friday) Christmas Eve – December 24 th (Friday)

(Friday) Christmas Day- December 25 th (Saturday)

(Saturday) *Day After Christmas – December 27 th (Monday)

(Monday) New Year’s Eve – December 31 st (Friday)

(Friday) New Year’s Day – January 1st (Saturday)

Children aged 5-11 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Children should receive their second dose 21 days or more after receiving their first shot. According to the CDC, the vaccines for children contain one-third the amount of active ingredient used in the shot for those 12 years old and older.

Vaccines for children will be available at the assessment centers beginning Monday, November 8. They will also be available at the Metro Nashville Health Department’s community pop up vaccination clinics next week. Parents looking to get their children vaccinated can also check with their pediatrician, nearby pharmacies, grocery locations and walk-in clinics.