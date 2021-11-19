Nashville couple tries to rebuild after drunk driver crashes into home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A North Nashville family is still picking up the pieces after a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their home.

“Everything was just a jumbled mess, everything was destroyed. My tv was smashed, everything was just destroyed in that room,” said Roger Franklin.

Franklin told News 2, he went from being homeless to moving into his home on Delke Avenue. Franklin and his wife have been living in their home for the past 15 years, but he said it took just seconds for their dream home to come crashing down.

“We were sleeping in our bed and all of a sudden the whole house shook. Thought it was the cats knocking over my tv, got up to go check on it, and there was car sitting in my front door,” said Franklin.

Metro Police confirmed around 12:30 Friday evening, a drunk driver ran through a stop sign and kept going, straight into the Franklin’s front door. Metro Police told News 2 the driver is facing DUI and vandalism charges.

As of Friday, the driver’s blood alcohol content level was unknown.

“It hit the low bearing wall right there and I’m glad it did, because if it hadn’t it would have probably went through the house into the backyard, and it would have killed us,” said Franklin.

Remnants from that night are scattered through the yard. Now, a week later, the damage lingers.

“He hit the curb and went airborne, and then landed right down here somewhere,” said Franklin, “I was ready to die in this house, but that’s all just been destroyed now.”

The Franklin’s are now looking for a house to rent or to have an expert come and make sure the home is safe to live in. To help in their effort, the family has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

“They do this, they destroy somebody’s entire life in two seconds, and they don’t care…I don’t know what can be done about it,” said Franklin.