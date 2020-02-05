Nashville couple mistaken for Brady’s sparks Tom Brady to Titans rumor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Don’t expect to see Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen around town anytime soon. Rumors of a possible move started last week after Gisele was reportedly seen at a local school. It was actually a Nashville blogger and her husband, who played in the NFL for 12 years.

The New York Post said “Living with Landyn” blogger “Landyn Hutchinson” and her husband, former Titan Steve Hutchinson were actually the ones touring Montgomery Bell Academy.

A Nashville attorney said the rumor started after a student was told he couldn’t meet with the head of admissions because he was meeting with someone from the Hall of Fame.

Brady isn’t in the Hall of Fame just yet, but Steve Hutchinson was invited to the hall last week. His wife addressed the rumors on Instagram and said she’s just going to own it.