Nashville couple featured on Magnolia Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you are a fan of home renovation and decor shows, you’ll be interested in a new one featuring a Nashville couple. Brooke and Brice Gilliam are stars of a new show called “Making Modern,” which will be on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network. Brooke, by day, is a pharmaceutical sales rep and her husband, Brice, is a dentist.

They say a lot of people are surprised to find out about their renovation roles. “It is really fun to watch people’s reaction when we tell them that Brice is the designer, and I’m the builder,” said Brooke. “And a lot of times it doesn’t click right away, even for our friends and family. I mean, they know us, they know what we do, they’ll still call me and say, ‘Hey, I’m having a design question.’ And I’m like, ‘don’t call me, call him, he’s the designer.’ But then when people actually see me in there tiling or welding, or whatever I’m doing, it kind of clicks for them,” said Brooke. “They realize these people do completely opposite roles than what is traditional.”

“I think that’s one of the most interesting things about us is I do the design and Brooke does the build,” said Brice. “It’s really cool to see Brooke actually put my designs, the stuff that’s in my head, it’s all kind of jumbled up, bring it to life. And she actually does a really good job, she can interpret the things that I’m trying to get out in word form, that I don’t think anybody else could do.”

They have no experience in TV and having their own show was never on their radar. “We started building our own house here in Nashville in 2015 and it just didn’t go as planned,” said Brooke. “So we had to take a lot of the things into our own hands. We were working late nights, and our neighbors were watching us cheering us on, trying to offer to help.” Brooke said that’s when a neighbor introduced them to a producer from New York who just moved to Nashville and it just took off from there.

“I feel like it happened very organically. We never really thought about having a TV show nor did we think that anybody would kind of care about what we did or do. But it’s kind of come together come together very nicely,” said Brice.

Before the show, Brooke and Brice took on projects for friends who liked their work. “So one neighbor came over and said, I love this bathroom. I’d love you to do bathroom for me. And she’s a massage therapist, so then I did her studio bathroom. Then clients are in there all the time and so from there, we got calls asking us to do projects for them,” said Brooke.” It just kind of snowballed from there.”

Brooke and Brice say they show won’t be exactly like Chip and Joanna’s popular HGTV show, “Fixer Upper,” but there will be some similarities. “Sometimes it means taking it down to studs, like starting with a totally blank canvas. But not every single project doesn’t have to be that for us,” said Brooke. She says sometimes it’s just about taking a small problem in a home and making it more functional.

“I feel like Nashville is a is a great representation of that right now, there are a lot of people buying these really like nice homes, but then when they get in the home, they decided like, ‘oh, wow, my neighbor has a house that looks just like mine,'” said Brooke. They focus on customizations in their renovations or making them a little more functional.

“Making Modern” will premiere on the Magnolia Network later this year exclusively on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app. Although a release date hasn’t been set, a special preview is available.