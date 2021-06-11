Nashville community pools to reopen Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Outdoor community pools in Nashville will reopen Friday after remaining closed last summer for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro Parks staff have been working around the clock to get each facility ready to welcome families back.

Fully vaccinated adults do not have to wear a mask but children are still required to wear a facial covering while entering the pool area.

(Photo: WKRN)

Assistant Director of the Metro Parks Community Recreation Division Stevon Neloms told News 2 the pools are a big part of the community and an important resource to keep kids safe and active.

“Each one of our community pools are accessible to those communities and when you take that away, the kids don’t have a typical summer because a lot of them, they don’t go on vacations,” explained Neloms.

The pools offer free admission during open swimming and lap swimming times but there is a fee for swimming classes and groups at all pools.

Neloms added the pools reopening is one step toward getting back to normal.

“We have the kids from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day and each one of these community pools are adjacent to community centers so they not only help the kids stay out of trouble, but also help those kids who have aged out of the summer programs because our programs are from 6 to 14. So what about those 15 to 18 year olds that you need out of the streets and doing something productive?”

The outdoor pool locations are:

Cleveland Community Center

North 6th Street at Vernon Winfrey

Nashville, TN 37207

615-862-8444

Looby Community Center

2301 Metro Center Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37228

615-862-8454

Rose Community Center

1000 Edgehill Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

615-862-8465

There is a summer-only indoor pool in the Napier community:

Napier Community Center

73 Fairfield Street

Nashville, TN 37210

615-256-4474

Each location is open until Labor Day. Outdoor hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to learn more.