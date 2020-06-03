Nashville Community Oversight Board speaks out on Metro Police ‘lack of cooperation’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville’s Community Oversight Board is speaking out on what they call ‘lack of cooperation’ from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

This comes as MNCO was notified of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

“Today’s police-involved shooting marks three such occurrences in less than a month and MNPD’s lack of cooperation with the MNCO continues to be a glaring indictment of the issues that served as the initial catalyst for community oversight,” said Community Liason Brensey Thompson.

Thompson said MNCO Director Jill Fitcheard and members of the MNCO team arrived on the scene of the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday morning “where they were then directed to stand with the public and media.” MNCO alleges that MNPD did not acknowledge or brief them for over two hours.

“Unlike the total disregard shown to the MNCO staff, the MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability Director and her investigators were welcomed to access the scene by Metro Police as soon as they arrived,” said Thompson.

MNCO says the full involvement and engagement “is not optional because transparency and trust between the Nashville community and MNPD is not optional.”

“Put simply, there cannot be another life lost where MNPD contemplates if they will cooperate with the COB. The community of Nashville has demanded that accountability, transparency, cooperation, and collaboration happen immediately with MNPD,” Said Thompson.

The COB and its staff report that MNPD is less than forthcoming with information and continues to choose actions that deliberately slow down or misinform them. Thompson and Board Chair Ashlee Davis say they won’t be stopped.

“This is unacceptable, and I ask that Mayor Cooper issue a public announcement directing Chief Anderson and all MNPD to follow the guidelines of the MOU that we have agreed upon,” states Davis. “Anything less would lack the required tone and direction to ensure a positive change.”

Davis said the board is prepared to “take any and all legal action” if MNPD does not comply.

News 2 has reached out to Nashville’s Fraternal Order of Police to respond to the allegations brought forth by MNCO. This story will be updated when they do.