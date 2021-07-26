Nashville community helps clear Metro shelter after air conditioning stops working

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control asked for help over the weekend and the Nashville community came through in a big way.

All the dogs in the adoption area were either adopted or placed in foster care after the shelter’s air conditioning stopped working in the adoption area, so they needed people to step up and care for the animals.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the kennels were already full because the summer season is the busiest time of year for the organization.

The Nashville Humane Association jumped in to help house a few dogs. Organizers said they can’t thank people enough for fostering, adopting and spreading the word.

If you would still like to help, MACC encourages you to join its Foster Roster. When adoptable pets are not well suited to the shelter, foster volunteers can help those pets while the shelter finds their adoptive family. Click here for an application to join the Foster Roster.