NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The city of Nashville is coming together Saturday morning to honor and remember the 80 members of the homeless community who passed away this year.



There will be breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. at Riverfront Park followed by the memorial service at 9 a.m.



Music, poetry, the reading of names, and a closing flower ceremony are all expected to be a part of the program.