Nashville college grad appreciates nationwide virtual HBCU ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A virtual commencement ceremony Saturday will celebrate graduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, known as HBCUs.

Former president Barack Obama is among 20 black leaders taking part in the online event. It’s to recognize the achievements of roughly 27,000 HBCU grads across the country.

Like other schools, COVID-19 forced HBCUs to cancel or postpone graduation ceremonies. JPMorgan Chase is presenting a virtual version called ‘Show Me Your Walk HBCU edition.’

Myles Harris is a presidential scholar graduating from Fisk University in Nashville and plans to take part.

“I’m going to throw on my cap and gown from high school because I don’t have my college one. I’ll watch it live on either Twitter or YouTube, and really be there with my family and partake in the achievements that I and everybody else in my class have worked so hard for,” Harris said.

President Obama will share a special message during the event, which includes other big names like Kevin Hart and Steve Harvey.

“They’re partnering with these different black institutions and black leaders to acknowledge black graduates. We already are something that isn’t the norm and it’s not stereotypically expected for us to be the people that are excelling in this world when we really are, it shows a level of appreciation and it makes you feel like all your hard work wasn’t for nothing,” Harris said. “I do get to be a part of something special.”

The ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. CST. Click here for more information on how to watch.

Harris said the changes brought on by COVID-19 have been challenging but encourages other Spring 2020 graduates to make the best of their circumstances.

“Don’t take this moment as something that is insignificant or something that is a bad ending to an otherwise great story. It’s not a bad thing. This is actually an opportunity for you to refocus yourself and center yourself before we go on to whatever our next step in life is,” Harris said. “If you didn’t know what to do, this is the time to come to peace and figure out what drives you, what makes you happy.”

He’s graduating with a degree in Business Administration and said he’ll be moving back to Nashville to work for HCA Healthcare.

