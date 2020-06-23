Nashville coffee shop closes after 13 years of business amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville coffee shop is closing after 13 years of business.

The Dunn Bros Coffee shop made the announcement on their Facebook page this week:

The post cited COVID-19 and its impact on tourism and downtown businesses as the reason for closing.

The post went on to say the following statement:

Dunn Bros Nashville was more than just another coffee shop. We took pride in knowing many of your names and being the place for you to gather for your lunch meeting or the place to grab your cup of coffee and breakfast sandwich before heading to the big game on the weekend. We also would like to thank all the local businesses and community organizations who generously partnered with us over the years, trusting us with catering your meetings and other events. We also thank our extended family of talented baristas and roasters over the years who helped us bring our freshly roasted coffee to our beloved Nashville community. We have made lasting friendships with many of you and our hope is that we can send you off in a GRAND way!



This week we will be announcing huge BEAN SALES and other discounts so you don’t want to miss your chance to stock up!



We love you all and again thank you for 13 glorious years! We will miss you.



With ❤️ and Gratitude, Dunn Bros Nashville Coffee Shop

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE