NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nashville Christian School was evacuated Wednesday morning after receiving at least two bomb threats, according to Metro police.

The school in West Nashville received the first bomb late Tuesday night and another threat around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning while school was in session.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

After receiving the second threat all classes were canceled and students were dismissed from for the day.

On Wednesday morning parents received the following email from Nashville Christian School’s president Connie Shelton:

Dear NCS Parents,

“We want to make you aware, last night we received a bomb threat through our voicemail. We contacted law enforcement as soon as we became aware of it. They met us on campus last night and did a thorough search and assessment. They deemed the campus safe and told us they did not believe this was a credible threat. They recommended moving forward with the school day as normal. We met with all preschool and K-12 faculty and staff to go over the protocols. We also took the additional safety precaution of having a fire drill to temporarily evacuate all students. While we had all of our students on the football field, we received another threat. Students have been kept on the field, law enforcement was called back to campus, and though our campus has been assessed for safety to the greatest degree possible and deemed safe by law enforcement, we have decided to take extra precautions and dismiss all Preschool through 12th-grade students at this time. Students were on the football field without their belongings when this was deemed necessary.

The school urged parents that they want to assure “the safety of your children is our top priority, and we will go above and beyond to continue to improve our procedures and communicate with you.”

Metro police’s Special Investigations Unit is currently on scene investigating.