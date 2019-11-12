Nashville Chiropractor arrested on sexual battery indictment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Nashville Police say that they arrested Nashville Chiropractor Kirk Jones Tuesday afternoon on two counts of sexual battery without consent.

This, for his alleged unlawful behavior involving a 24-year old female patient in an exam room.

Jones was taken into custody on the grand jury indictment at his office on Belle Forest Circle.

The investigation began on September 13th, when the patient called police after a visit to Jones’ office.

She told police that she went there for a chiropractic issue and said that Jones’ contact with her was sexual in nature and happened without her consent.

Jones’ bond is set at $10,000.