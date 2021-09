MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police arrested carjacking suspects out of Nashville.

According to a release from Mt. Juliet police, the suspects were located hiding on Sports Road. K-9 Majlo helped officers locate the two male suspects.

Police say one suspect had a white shirt, stone-washed jeans and a light-colored ski mask.

Before capture, the suspects were last seen running through a backyard on Sports Road, on the Nonaville Road corridor.

The suspects have yet to be identified.