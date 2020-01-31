Nashville cancer survivor meets donor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heartwarming and emotional moment for a Nashville cancer survivor. On Friday morning, he met the man who saved his life at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Todd Adams was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in July of 2017 and needed a bone marrow transplant for a cure. His father also battled the same disease but never had a donor.

“I wasn’t familiar with that at all until it was being suggested by my doctors at Vanderbilt,” Adams said.

A man from Michigan, Josh Ferris, signed up to be on the “Be the Match” registry after a friend convinced him. Nine years later, he got the news. But, the match almost didn’t happen. The email notice went to his spam folder. Luckily for him, Josh checks it often.

“One little decision to not check it or delete it on first sight where I thought it was spam, I wouldn’t be here helping Todd today,” Ferris said.

Todd received the transplant in November of 2017 and now he is cancer-free.

It took more than two years for them to finally meet and it was an emotional morning for both men.

“The whole process is pretty crazy, but in my mind, I think it’s a fairly easy decision to decide to donate a few days of my life for helping somebody else,” Ferris said.

According to “Be the Match,” every three minutes, a person is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Every ten minutes, someone dies from blood cancer. That’s more than six people each hour or 148 people each day.

They are hoping to raise awareness about “Be the Match.” If you’d like to learn more about becoming a donor, click here.